Johnson's defense of Trump is weak -- Henry Teloh

In the Jan. 23 article "After one day, Johnson’s heard enough," U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, makes three bogus claims.

For starters, he says the House should have heard from key witnesses Senate Democrats now want to call. He doesn't mention that the White House ordered the witnesses to ignore lawful subpoenas.

Sen. Johnson then states that the current impeachment is "pretty thin gruel." Well, the evidence is overwhelming. President Donald Trump tried to extort a phony investigation from Ukraine in exchange for military aid. Extortion is not a laughing matter.

Furthermore, Sen. Johnson says that impeachment "implies there has to be some kind of crime based on current law."

First, it is a bad reading of the Constitution, because the Framers could have no idea what modern law would be. Second, abuse of presidential power may not be unlawful, but it is impeachable. And third, crimes were indeed committed. It is unlawful to solicit foreign intervention in our elections. It is unlawful to withhold congressionally designated military aid, and it's contrary to international law to shake down another head of state.

Henry Teloh, Madison

