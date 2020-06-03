Johnson, not Evers, needs a spine -- Rudy Molinek

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, hopes the president's calls for "domination" over the demonstrations and threats to send the military into largely peaceful protests will "put a little spine" into governors, including Gov. Tony Evers.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Sen. Johnson misunderstands courage. There is no courage in setting armed military patrols and militarized police onto communities reeling with pain. There is no courage in squashing dissent. There is no courage in applying brutal pressure on those less powerful than yourself.

If Sen. Johnson truly understood courage, and truly understood what it means to be a part of this country and this state, he wouldn't be cowering in fear of displeasing the president and his base, which comprises a clear minority of Wisconsin residents. He wouldn't be putting his own perceived electoral fortunes above the life and health of his constituents.

It takes a brave person to stand for the oppressed. It takes a brave person to put others ahead of self. It takes a brave person to speak for what is right.

Sen. Johnson is not a brave person, and he should never have the honor of representing my state again.

Rudy Molinek, Madison