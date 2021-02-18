Johnson must stop enabling Trump -- Gerry Bastien

I have a question for U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh.
Donald Trump says he believes he won the election and it was stolen from him by Democrats. Absolutely no evidence of widespread voter fraud or voting machine tampering suggests this, and all 50 states confirmed and certified the vote.
So either Trump is suffering from some delusion and really needs to believe he won, or he knows he didn't win but is lying to keep his base intact so he can continue to be a force in the GOP. If it's the first case, he is in need of medical help. If it's the second, he is perpetrating a hoax on the American people "the likes of which no one has seen before," to quote a former politician.
So, Sen. Johnson, which one do you believe to be the case? And, either way, why are you still enabling him?
Gerry Bastien, Waunakee