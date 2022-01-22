Johnson must man up and tell the truth -- Thomas O’Brien

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, will run again. Wow.

The Jan. 10 article in the State Journal quoted the senator saying: "I will need the support of every Wisconsinite who values the truth and refuses to allow lies and distortions to prevail."

OK, Sen. Johnson, I call your hand. Man up and tell us the truth.

Tell us that ex-President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election fair and square and that the continuing lies and distortions to the contrary must stop. Tell us the search for election fraud must stop. Tell us in over 60 court cases throughout the land no significant fraud was found. Tell us the folks conducting the election did a good job. Tell us you’re going to send them a thank you for serving us so well.

Tell us you appreciate all the folks who stood in long lines to cast their vote. Tell us you are proud of them for exercising their constitutional right, and tell us you pledge to protect that right with everything you have. Yes, it is time for Sen. Johnson to show us his cards. It is time for him to walk the talk.