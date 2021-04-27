Johnson must learn to love thy neighbor -- Eve Drury

I would like to offers a few responses to the recent question from U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, about why we would care about our neighbors' vaccination status.
Let's say you are a plastics manufacturer. You have lots of machinery producing your product. A well-run business would keep its machinery in good working order with regular maintenance, rather than let things go until there is a costly malfunction. Prevention costs less.
Or let's say at your plastic company you want to provide insurance to your employees at the lowest possible rate. Would your rates be lower if you paid for preventive measures like annual physicals and vaccines or pay for expensive treatments for tetanus, measles for a school-age child, or an hospital stay for COVID-19?
Another reason to care about your neighbor is because we live in neighborhoods and communities. If a neighbor gets sick, has long-term health problems and can no longer work, that impacts our community. He or she may lose their home and need to go on disability. There is a cost to that family, neighborhood and community.
Finally, "Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself." That's a simple, holy notion even Johnson should understand.
Eve Drury, Middleton