Johnson must hold Trump accountable -- Rod Rotar

The actions in Washington, D.C., are unacceptable. The president must be held accountable. This must be led and supported by Republicans in Congress and leaders. That would show leadership and accountability within our government.
In politics it is simple -- those closest to the president must lead the charge. I cannot say at this time how or what is appropriate, but action must be taken.
From Wisconsin, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, must lead this movement for it to be a clear message to the president that his words and actions have crossed the line.
I encourage everyone in Wisconsin to call Sen. Johnson’s office and leave him a message asking him to lead the movement to hold the president accountable.
My thoughts and prayers are with the workers at the U.S. Capitol and legislative offices. The staffers and students did not deserve these actions.
Please encourage others to make the call for accountability.
Rod Rotar, Madison