Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, is chair the Senate Committee on Homeland Security.
Under his guidance it has become even less safe to simply go shopping, or socialize, or even pray in this country. People -- adults and children -- are being murdered by right-wing American terrorists. What is he doing? How many more must die?
Billions for a wall? Seriously?
How about billions to buy back every "AR-style" gun in this country and every high capacity clip. We should then impose huge fines, plus jail time, if these items are found on an individual after the buy back.
Do something.
Tom Scott, Middleton