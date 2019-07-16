It's time for U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to step up and show some backbone. He should be an example to his citizens, kids and grandchildren.
Believe me, I get it. I'm an independent voter who leans Democratic. While I don't agree with my Republican friends, I understand why many of them support President Donald Trump's policies. And we can debate those differences of opinion like grown-ups.
But enough is enough.
Johnson can support the president’s policies and still condemn his unacceptable behavior, especially his blatant racism. Does Johnson have no moral compass or courage? This is a defining moment -- a chance for him to show his true mettle. He should deplore the president’s racist, xenophobic comments about four female members of Congress.
This isn't about differences of opinion. This is about doing what's right. Johnson is from Wisconsin. We expect better of our president, and we certainly expect better of our senators. He should condemn the president’s comments.
John Krogman, Fitchburg