Johnson must address climate -- Glen Ecklund

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, seems to believe that, while slavery was a bad thing that needed to be eliminated, anyone who thinks America needs other substantial changes is un-American.
Civil rights for African Americans, women's rights and Native American rights are important issues. We have made changes in those areas that made America better. Worker protections, environmental protections and the national parks have also been valuable changes. I could go on and on, and I'm sure others could, as well.
We are now in a critical time in which we need to stop global warming, the biggest threat to the environment and humanity since humans first walked the earth.
Sen. Johnson, please do the right thing and act quickly and strongly to stop global warming. If you won't do that, please step down and let someone else do the job.
Glen Ecklund, Madison