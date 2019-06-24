The nauseating atrocities we are now witnessing in "American" detention camps on U.S. soil are the result of despicable goals that have been conceived and generated by the Trump administration, which knows what it's doing.
Sadly, our U.S. Sen Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, has chosen to turn a blind eye to this issue for over 16 months now.
As chairman of the Committee for Homeland Security, Sen. Johnson is spewing out immigration tables (many appear on his website: www.ronjohnson.senate.gov) as if the issue were overproduction of widgets. Sen. Johnson forgets that these immigrants are people -- human beings and children.
Sen. Johnson has the power and authority to question current policies and demand more humane treatment by actually performing oversight, but he has failed to do so miserably.
When the voters of Wisconsin look back at his legacy, they will see a senator who instead of representing our values chose to ignore our calls, letters and cries for the humane treatment of immigrant families -- including children -- who wait for legal asylum.
I hope Sen. Johnson is sickened by the horrible situations in detention camps, too, and acts to change them quickly.
Barbara Babcock, Madison