Johnson made us a laughing stock -- Patricia M. Giesfeldt

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, sees no reason why anyone should care if their neighbor gets vaccinated. His manta seems to be that since he's had COVID-19, he doesn't care if anyone else spreads the disease by skipping getting vaccinated.
I'm not sure he realizes how deadly the virus can be -- he had a mild case (since at first he didn't know he had it), and therefore seems to believe that getting vaccinated isn't a big deal.
But for the more than 570,000 Americans who have already died, those vaccinations could have saved many lives. And his comment about younger people not needing to be vaccinated -- tell that to the parents who have lost a child to this disease.
Wisconsin deserves a better senator than Johnson. He's made our state a laughing stock across this country -- he's an embarrassment to us all.
Patricia M. Giesfeldt, Cottage Grove