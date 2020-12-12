Johnson isn't fit for reelection -- William H. Tishler

Unfortunately, because of his adherence to party politics, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson has been President Donald Trump's lackey and established a long record of not serving the best interests of his constituents.
Early in his career, Johnson, R-Oshkosh, refused to recognize global warming as a serious danger to our planet. Then, he publicly defended President Trump while he was under suspicion for pressuring the Ukraine for information to embarrass Joe Biden. When the matter led to an impeachment trial, Sen. Johnson called it an effort to “sabotage” the president.
Sen. Johnson has supported President Trump’s unorthodox election conspiracies that questioned whether Biden won fairly. Johnson has been mostly silent on the president’s push to overturn Wisconsin’s results. A fierce partisan, he has even stated he does not trust the FBI and the CIA.
Sen. Johnson has not spoken out about the Trump administration’s efforts to roll back many important environmental regulations. Then, after testing positive for COVID-19, Johnson remained against mask mandates. As the Senate’s leading COVID contrarian, Johnson has said “we have grossly overreacted” to the virus, and he echoes Trump's conspiracy-minded and anti-science impulses.
If Johnson decides to run for a third term in 2022, his disgraceful record does not warrant his reelection. Wisconsin voters should keep this in mind.
William H. Tishler, Fitchburg
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!