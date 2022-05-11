Johnson is really a cheesehead -- Mark Stauffer

If you’re a Wisconsinite, you have certainly been playfully described by the sobriquet “cheesehead” more than once when traveling out of state. We unashamedly wear cheese hats at sporting events. We’re proud to be from this state and, let’s be honest, we do love cheese.

As he nears the end (hopefully) of his Senate career, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, continues his descent into the world of unabashed Trumpism, supporting ludicrous concepts emanating from the former president’s unbounded, ignorant narcissism. The only goal is inciting support from angry, misogynistic, xenophobic, hateful and/or racist voters who hold science and education in contempt.

In his latest attempt to instigate outrage and chaos, Johnson gives voice to wholly unsupported claims that COVID vaccines could cause AIDS. Taking a page out of Trump’s cowardly playbook (“people are saying this, not me, but others are”) Johnson nevertheless knows that this made-up issue will become yet another rallying cry from the right as they seek to drive the institution of medical science into a corral managed by right-wing politicians.

Johnson is indeed a "cheesehead." But in his case, he doesn’t have to resort to wearing a cheese hat to prove it. It appears he’s lugging around three pounds of aged cheddar inside his skull.

Mark Stauffer, town of Lisbon