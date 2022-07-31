Johnson is out of touch with voters -- Mark Quinn

Some must be very curious why Republicans seem to universally support the re-election of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh.

It’s understandable if one has traditionally voted along party lines and so one would almost blindly pull the lever for your party in each election. But Johnson isn’t typical of your traditional Republican from our middle of the road state.

Johnson does not represent what a majority of polled Republicans have stated is their stand on gun legislation and the treatment of the environment. If polling means anything Johnson is on the wrong side of these issues with most voting Republicans, and in some cases, by a good margin.

Most Republicans see room for modest gun ownership restrictions -- Johnson just voted against the extremely modest recent gun legislation. Johnson is a outspoken climate change denier which runs counter to his fellow Republicans. To top it off Johnson was in the throes with those wishing to deny Joe Biden the presidency.

It needs to be asked what are Republicans fearful of by supporting Johnson? Can it be simply party over country?

Mark Quinn, Madison