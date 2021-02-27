Johnson is lost in lies for Trump -- Linda Bernhardt

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, has again humiliated himself and Wisconsin with his blatantly incorrect conspiracy theories about the Trump riot and attack on the Capitol on Jan 6.

His blathering in a hearing last Tuesday had nothing to do with what happened on Jan 6. I would submit that he needs his fitness for office checked before he runs for any elected position in the future. Instead of representing Wisconsin and the interests of this state's citizens, he is embarrassing himself and us all with his continual diatribes and lies.

He should take a nice trip to Mar-a Lago-and stay there until his term is over. Since Donald Trump rewards his sycophants so well, I'm sure Trump will generously put Johnson up for a year or so because Johnson has supported Trump so well at the detriment of his office as a senator.

I wonder if Johnson knows Trump lost the election? This conspiratorial thinking within the GOP seems to have ruined the party. The Republican Party has nothing left to offer except toxic lies and grievance politics.

Linda Bernhardt, Platteville