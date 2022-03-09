Johnson is danger to our democracy -- Mary Boettcher

These days I live with a feeling of horror as I imagine being in Ukraine, fighting against Russia’s cold-blooded dictator. His goal is to wipe out that democratic country -- citizens and cities are collateral damage.

My thoughts switch to my beloved Wisconsin and assaults on our democracy. Our welfare is at stake, and the danger here is real. U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson’s statements and voting record support these assaults -- he must be removed from office this fall.

Johnson, R-Oshkosh, secured tax breaks for his billionaire donors, resulting in multimillions in tax savings in 2018. Johnson called Social Security a Ponzi scheme. Ponzi schemes are based on lies -- Social Security is not.

Johnson put the lives of Wisconsinites at risk by refusing to support COVID-19 vaccinations. Johnson still sows doubts about the outcome of the 2020 election in Wisconsin and claims the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capital was not an armed insurrection.

In a free democracy, the welfare of all citizens and honest information are expected from our elected officials. Vote Johnson out this fall.

Mary Boettcher, Black Earth