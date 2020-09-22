Johnson is creating Trump propaganda -- Eve Drury

It is not U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson’s job to run President Donald Trump’s campaign out of his senate office, but he still churns up ways to disparage Joe Biden as the chair of Senate's Homeland Security Committee.
Many Republicans believe the impeachment of President Trump is old news that should be forgotten. Let’s do the same with Hunter Biden and Burisma. It has been investigated and it’s a non-issue. Sen. Johnson, R-Oshkosh, knows this. When he’s on the clock as our senator, he shouldn't be manufacturing propaganda for the Trump campaign.
Equally disturbing is Sen. Johnson’s suggestion that President Trump should receive the Nobel Peace Prize. Don't look at Israel and Bahrain. Look around our own country. We have fires raging and the president offers snide comments. COVID-19 is on the rise, especially in Wisconsin, and the president lies and alters scientific recommendations to benefit his campaign. Instead of fostering dialogue about race and policing, President Trump sends in federal troops to squash peaceful protesters and calls American citizens names like a fourth-grade bully.
Now with the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Badger Ginsburg, how will Sen. Johnson explain his hypocrisy to his grandchildren?
Eve Drury, Middleton
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!