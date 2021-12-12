 Skip to main content

Johnson has no grasp on reality -- Bob Israel
Johnson has no grasp on reality -- Bob Israel

It should come as no surprise that our own U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, has claimed Anthony Fauci is overhyping the problems with COVID-19 as much as he did with AIDS.

Five million deaths from one, 36 million from the other -- what's the big deal?

Remember, this is the same esteemed senator who a few years ago revealed that the entire climate crisis is caused by sunspots. His grasp of reality is as rock-solid as ever. We need a steady hand like his on the tiller to guide us safely to hell.

Stay the course, Ron.

Bob Israel, Madison

