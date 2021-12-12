Johnson has no grasp on reality -- Bob Israel

It should come as no surprise that our own U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, has claimed Anthony Fauci is overhyping the problems with COVID-19 as much as he did with AIDS.
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson on Wednesday accused Dr. Anthony Fauci of having "overhyped" the AIDS crisis, arguing the infectious disease expert is doing the same with COVID-19 as a new variant emerges.
Five million deaths from one, 36 million from the other -- what's the big deal?
Remember, this is the same esteemed senator who a few years ago revealed that the entire climate crisis is caused by sunspots. His grasp of reality is as rock-solid as ever. We need a steady hand like his on the tiller to guide us safely to hell.
Stay the course, Ron.
Bob Israel, Madison