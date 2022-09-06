Johnson follows McCarthy's path -- Layne Donovan

In 1952 Wisconsin voters re-elected a liar to the U.S. Senate. Today, we are on the verge of making that same mistake.

In the 1950s, U.S. Sen. Joseph McCarthy claimed to possess a list of influential Americans loyal to the Communist Party. McCarthy’s accusations exploited the most preeminent fears of the body politic, making him -- for a time -- one of the most powerful men in the country.

It's clear U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, seeks power in a similar fashion. While he has racked up a long list of falsehoods, none of Johnson's lies are quite as dangerous as his implications of fraud in the 2020 election. In the days leading up to Jan. 6, Johnson attempted to deliver his own list of fake, pro-Trump electors to the vice president.

When confronted, Sen. McCarthy doubled down, accusing Democrats of trying to protect communists. Comparably, Johnson continues to insist that he had no knowledge of the plot to deliver fake electoral votes. When pressed further, Johnson suggested his involvement was a only matter of seconds.

At a 1954 Senate hearing, McCarthy was asked a question that Wisconsin voters would do well to ask Johnson now: “Have you no sense of decency?”

Layne Donovan, Wauwatosa