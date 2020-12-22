Johnson focused on fraud, not hack -- Thomas Bartell

The largest data hack of U.S. government agencies has compromised the security of our nation. This attack, tied to Russia, involved the Departments of Agriculture, Commerce, and Homeland Security, and possibly many others.
Shortly after this unprecedented attack on the homeland, our own U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee held a hearing. Was this cyber attack the subject of this hearing? No. Sen. Johnson spent over three hours rehashing the now completely debunked theory of massive voter fraud in the 2020 election.
How much better the valuable time of our legislators (not to mention our tax dollars) could have been spent by discussing real threats to our security rather than trying to bolster Sen. Johnson’s own reputation among President Donald Trump’s loyal base. Who is Sen. Johnson working for anyway: his constituents in Wisconsin, the citizens of the United States, or himself?
Thomas Bartell, Verona