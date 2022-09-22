 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Johnson flip-flops on marriage proposal -- David Ludwig

  • 0

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon about the decision of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to run for reelection.

When U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, told the national press two months ago that he saw no reason to oppose the Respect for Marriage Act, the media reported his position all across America.

This bill, which would protect all marriages legally performed in any state of the union, is on the verge of passing both houses of Congress. But now Johnson has reversed himself, saying he will not defend the marriages of same-sex couples.

Johnson was lying two months ago. He admitted it. Last week Heartland Signal recorded him telling a group of conservatives that he had made his first statement not because it was true but simply to get the national press “off my back.”

Johnson says whatever is convenient. It's time for Wisconsin to remove Johnson from the U.S. Senate.

David Ludwig, Madison

People are also reading…

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws a cartoon about Aaron Rodgers' new contract with the Green Bay Packers
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics