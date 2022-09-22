Johnson flip-flops on marriage proposal -- David Ludwig

When U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, told the national press two months ago that he saw no reason to oppose the Respect for Marriage Act, the media reported his position all across America.

This bill, which would protect all marriages legally performed in any state of the union, is on the verge of passing both houses of Congress. But now Johnson has reversed himself, saying he will not defend the marriages of same-sex couples.

Johnson was lying two months ago. He admitted it. Last week Heartland Signal recorded him telling a group of conservatives that he had made his first statement not because it was true but simply to get the national press “off my back.”

Johnson says whatever is convenient. It's time for Wisconsin to remove Johnson from the U.S. Senate.

David Ludwig, Madison