Johnson, Fitzgerald and Tiffany must resign -- Sim Ashlock

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, and U.S. Reps. Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua, and Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, should resign immediately.
By stringing conspiracy theories together to form a political reality that best suited their needs, these public officials have undermined democracy and made our nation and our children less secure for their selfish actions.
Johnson's last-minute change of heart may be viewed by some as proof of his conscience. Yet it is more accurate to view his flip-flopping over the last month as a hit-and-run driver fleeing the scene of an accident because the driver hears sirens in the distance -- only to come back to the scene and flick an insurance card out the window and keep on driving. These men are cowards.
The senators and representatives who have been backing President Donald Trump’s false claims of election fraud -- insisting the election was stolen -- were warned that this was a dangerous gambit, but they do not care. Senators such as Johnson made a calculation (he's an accountant after all) that their true constituents had narrowed to a small band of conspiracy-addled Trump supporters.
These public officials have gambled on America's future for personal and political gain. This is a moral failure, and perhaps a crime. (See Section 3 of the 14th Amendment).
Sim Ashlock, Madison