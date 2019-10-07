If U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, doesn’t trust the FBI and the CIA, as he suggested on Sunday’s "Meet the Press," then he should resign from the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee (which he chairs) and the Committee on Foreign Relations.
These agencies, in concert with the rest of our national defense and intelligence infrastructure (in which I spent my career), provide reliable and well-vetted information to these committees and have kept the country safe since 9/11. Politicians such as Sen. Johnson and President Donald Trump imperil us all by undercutting their credibility merely to advance a political agenda.
Lives will be at risk when actions need to be taken based on their information, and then other government officials or citizens balk because these seeds of doubt have been sown by unscrupulous “leaders.” If Sen. Johnson doesn't trust them, then make way for someone else who does.
I want our country to remain safe.
Kevin Spitler, Middleton