Johnson dishonors the party of Lincoln -- Bruce Jones

I was a longtime Republican who was proud to say I was a member of the “Party of Lincoln.” But all that ended in 2016 with President Donald Trump’s election.
I did not like the 2016 results, but I accepted them as a part of the governing process established by the Founders of our country. We have survived poor choices for president in our history because we have been able to correct mistakes through elections. Now it looks like we the people may not be given that chance because elected officials such as U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, are unwilling to accept the results of a fair and free election process.
President Abraham Lincoln unselfishly worked to preserve the union. In contrast, Sen. Johnson and other representatives are willingly dividing our country by promoting outrageous conspiracy theories about our recent presidential election. The election was legitimate. It just did not give Johnson the results Republicans needed to retain a hold on power.
Sen. Johnson should honor his pledge to defend and uphold the U.S. Constitution. He should lead by accepting the will of the people expressed by the election results. He should promote unity versus division.
Former U.S. Sen. Herb Kohl’s slogan was the he was “Nobody’s senator but yours.” Whose senator is Sen. Johnson?
Bruce Jones, Madison