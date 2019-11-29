Politics have always been rough and tumble, but the current state of affairs is more deplorable than ever. U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, stated in his written testimony during the impeachment inquiry that Trump "made it crystal clear that he viewed Ukraine as a thoroughly corrupt country.”
Excuse me. As we’d say in any public house here in Wisconsin, that’s like the pot calling the kettle black. Sad.
I was born in Wisconsin, educated in the public schools of Tomah and at the University of Wisconsin. I was taught to be honest and kind by grandparents who represented the rich immigrant history of our state. My father and mother both worked at the Tomah Veterans Hospital serving the brave veterans who lived and died for the freedom we now enjoy by trouncing the tyrants who brought us Pearl Harbor and Auschwitz.
My 96-year-old mother always said, "I vote for the man, not the party." It’s a pity she’s incapacitated and won’t be able to have her say in the upcoming election. I only hope I’m able to vote what I believe to be her conscience.
Sen. Johnson, I implore you to be an advocate of the Wisconsin Idea and heed the words of my 96-year-old mother.
James Giesen, Middleton