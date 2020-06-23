John Roberts got Voting Rights ruling wrong -- Roy Christianson

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

I was heartened by the recent U.S. Supreme Court rulings on LGBTQ employment rights and the "Dreamers" Act. In both cases, Chief Justice John Roberts somewhat surprisingly voted with the majority.

But when historians judge his tenure, my guess is that they will evaluate him harshly for his majority opinion that discontinued the part of the 1965 Voting Rights Act requiring certain (almost all Southern) states to obtain federal permission before enacting voting laws. This pre-certification requirement had been enshrined in law for over 40 years to protect minorities, especially African Americans, from abusive voting requirements.

Roberts wrote in his 5-4 opinion that "the conditions that originally justified these measures no longer characterize voting in the covered jurisdictions," citing several statistics to back up his reasoning. He utterly failed to anticipate what this revision ushered in -- widespread enactment of voter suppression laws aimed at disenfranchising the very voters that the pre-certification requirement was designed to protect.

Roy Christianson, Madison