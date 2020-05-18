John Kass is right about 'panic porn' -- Gary L. Kriewald

John Kass' recent column "End coronavirus panic and seek balance" exposes the media's biased reporting on the coronavirus, a toxic brew of sensationalism and panic-mongering he accurately dubs "fear porn" -- which, like the more conventional variety, is exploitative, one-dimensional and highly addictive.

The main purpose of fear porn is to convince us to meekly accept an indefinite prolongation of the national lockdown imposed with special fervor by Democrat governors (including Wisconsin's, until the state Supreme Court gave him a much deserved slap down).

A key feature of fear porn is the branding of those who favor a lifting of the lockdown -- no matter how gradual or cautious -- as racist, Trump-loving, science-hating yahoos.

Kass calls for a balance between lockdown supporters and those who favor easing restrictions on daily life. But as long as the purveyors of fear porn continue to ply their trade, such a balance seems highly unlikely.

Gary L. Kriewald, Madison