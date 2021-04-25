 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
John Hart's photos are fantastic -- Sherie Sasso
0 comments

John Hart's photos are fantastic -- Sherie Sasso

  • 0
Patricks Marsh 01-04132021144743

I want to thank State Journal photographer John Hart for his absolutely stunning photos in the April 16 newspaper.

I cut out the photo of the three pelicans to keep. I have admired his photos over the years, but these were exceptional.

Sherie Sasso, Madison

Follow along as Phil Hands shows you how he draws his recent Mendota Marsh comic strip. 
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics