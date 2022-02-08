 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
John Costello: Whoopi Goldberg doesn't deserve punishment
top story
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

John Costello: Whoopi Goldberg doesn't deserve punishment

  • 0

Whoopi Goldberg said the "Holocaust isn’t about race ... It’s about man’s inhumanity to man ... these are two white groups of people.

I’m not sure whether she’s right or wrong about the word “race,” but she couldn’t be more right about the inhumanity part.

And just as there is no parallel to its level of inhumanity, the Holocaust shocks the imagination and continues to forestall honest discussions of it and how it is invoked.

Why are “woke” liberals castigating an African American woman for feeling there’s a difference between the white European persecution and extermination of “other” white Europeans, and white Europeans kidnapping and enslaving Black people?  Why don't they see anything wrong with punishing this descendant of 400 years of slavery, for viewing racism as white on Black?

John Costello, McFarland

0 comments

Tags

