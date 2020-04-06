Joggers need to give people space -- Margo Redmond

I finally ventured out of my house for a walk in the fresh air, feeling I would be safe. Then, on a path with no easy exit, two ladies came jogging near me and breathing heavily. I turned away from them, trying unsuccessfully to out-run them. They overtook me, panting and passing me with only a couple of feet between us.

Had they not heard what the medical experts are saying? Being outdoors is no guarantee of safety if the wind goes in your direction, and people jog past you. So to the two ladies jogging behind Edgewood College on Saturday morning: Think before doing that again. Even asymptomatic people can be carriers, and your breath could have carried on the wind and come my way. Your thoughtlessness could be lethal at a time when we need to look out for one another.