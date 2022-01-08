Joe Sanfelippo is a banana Republican -- Darin Burleigh

If Rep. Joe Sanfelippo, R-New Berlin, really thinks that the Wisconsin Elections Commission violated state statutes, as he states in his Dec. 29 column, "Why elections officials must be removed," he should prove that in the courts. But like all of the tantrums from the perpetually whiny Republicans, his claims have no basis.

The WEC did its best to address the challenges of voting during a pandemic, which is more than Rep. Sanfelippo did. The governor even called a special session (Executive Order No. 73) to deal with the elections. But instead, the Legislature gaveled in and out without taking any action.