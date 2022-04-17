Joe Parisi's plan will inflame inflation -- Jeffrey Lewitzke

It has been said that the definition of insanity is making the same repeated attempts in search of a solution to a problem while expecting a different outcome.

Democratic Dane County Executive Joe Parisi has proposed handing out $3 million from taxpayers to county employees in $1,000 payments to ease the impact of inflation. Aside from the inequity -- the revenue source for these payments is all county taxpayers and not just county employees -- it also repeats a failed action taken by Democrats that caused the inflation in the first place.

Shortly after taking office, President Joe Biden handed out $1,400 checks nationally as part of the American Rescue Plan. This action ignited the inflation that has done nothing but grow. It should be noted that he took this action against the advice of many, including Larry Summers, a financial advisor to President Barack Obama. In spite of these ill-advised actions, Biden at least included all U.S. taxpayers in the distribution.

Parisi's proposed repeat of these mistaken approaches will do nothing but fan the flames of inflation. If Dane County is so flush with cash after raising county taxes, they might want to consider something that will at least bring relief to all taxpayers.

Jeffrey Lewitzke, Verona