Joe Manchin vs. Tom Cotton would be a welcome choice for voters in 2024 -- Dennis Carlson

I don’t have much respect for most politicians. But unfortunately, we’re stuck with them.

I especially don’t like the Democrats. I don’t like their secular progressive philosophy, and I am disgusted by the campaign of deceit by Democratic leaders such as former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York to destroy the presidency of former President Donald Trump.

Of course, Trump is so egocentric that he fell into their trap.

So what about 2024? Trump, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are hopeless. We need new faces.

I think the Democrats should nominate Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia. And the Republicans should nominate Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas. With them, we have a reasonable choice.

Dennis Carlson, Fitchburg