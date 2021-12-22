Joe Manchin has too much political power — Martin A. Preizler

In 2018, multimillionaire U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., eked out his privilege to represent West Virginia with less than 50% of the votes. The number of his supporters, about 290,000, is equal to about half of the Dane County's population.

His anemic support is equivalent to less than 0.1% of the United States. Yet he arbitrarily blocks vitally critical social legislation that would improve the lives of millions of working and poor citizens. He conveniently shifts his weak and disingenuous rationales for not supporting investments in the future viability of our country. The Build Back Better legislation would have helped children, the elderly, our climate and health care. Manchin is denying benefits to constituents of his own state, one of the poorest in the country.

And if that’s not enough, he doesn’t support legislation to secure the most fundamental democratic principle -- guaranteeing all citizens the unimpeded right to vote. Manchin should look at his reflection in a piece of shiny coal and ask himself, "Why am I here?" He needs to show leadership to move the country forward or get out of the way.

Martin A. Preizler, Madison