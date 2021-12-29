Joe Manchin enjoys being obstructionist -- Ginny White

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is enjoying his notoriety as a spoiler while doing irreparable damage to his constituents, the Democratic Party and the United States.
Being able to wield power like Joe Biden without actually being elected president is a heady experience. Reporters hang on his every word. He’s a rock star to Republican members of Congress and Republican media outlets such as Fox News. Democrats are forced to cater to his ever-changing whims.
But Manchin’s claims of being a centrist and moderate Democrat and his overblown concerns about public spending and inflation are false. He’s simply enjoying the attention that comes from being an obstructionist, like so many Republican senators. Except that he has the power to block social safety net legislation. This multimillionaire “Democrat” is doing everything possible to stop his president and his party from helping average Americans.
He’ll be responsible if Democrats can’t
- Invest in education, child care and caregiving for elderly and disabled adults.
- Reduce prescription drug costs.
- Extend affordable health care coverage.
- Expand Medicare to pay for hearing benefits.
- Tax corporations that send jobs overseas.
- Ask the wealthiest Americans to pay their fair share.