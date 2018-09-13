As a parent of a daughter who was killed by Madison police, the latest police shooting brings up memories that have never gone away for the DiPiazza family. While we think of Ashley every single day, it is times like these when we think particularly about what Ashley accomplished in her death.
Madison police on Sept. 1 shot to stop a threat, using one bullet, rather than shooting to kill -- as they did when they shot 13 bullets at our daughter. The police not shooting a man with a knife to death is a start, but much more work should be put into less lethal force options.
In our lawsuit against the city, the jury found officers were reckless in their use of deadly force. Shortly after the lawsuit's outcome, the city and police department changed their policy on deadly force to protect and preserve life whenever possible. We, the DiPiazza family, accept the jury verdict, even though the city has not yet accepted the jury verdict and has made many arguments to our judge as to why the city thinks the jury's verdict was unreasonable.
Waiting for the court to affirm the jury's verdict, which we as a family have already fully accepted, is extremely difficult. Though the city's policies have changed on lethal deadly force, it’s too little too late for Ashley and our DiPiazza family. It is times like these we try to embrace whatever small comfort we can from our daughter's death helping to save future lives. Our family believes the change in policy is a step in the right direction and most likely saved a life that didn’t need to be ended.
Joe DiPiazza, Cottage Grove