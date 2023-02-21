I served in the Wisconsin Legislature for 30 years with both Republican and Democratic governors.

I've attended dozens of gubernatorial addresses to the Legislature. Usually, legislators of the opposite party didn't care for something the governor said -- but they never heckled or screamed at him.

Watching those Republican congressmen screaming at and heckling President Joe Biden the other day during the State of the Union address made me wonder if these people have any manners or class.

Dave Travis, Madison, former state representative

