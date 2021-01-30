Joe Biden's climate plan will ruin economy -- James Thomas

President Joe Biden's plans on climate change as reported in Thursday's State Journal was the must destructive plan I have ever seen.
This will destroy our economy and put thousands of people out of work. My first question is: Are we going to have all electric cars, buses, semitrailers and planes? The next question is: Are we going to retrofit every home and building to electric heat? This alone is will cost trillions of dollars if it is even possible.
Next let's look at the environmental effects of covering hundreds of thousands of acres of land with solar panels. What effect will offshore wind turbines have? Last but not least, most people can't afford to retrofit their homes or buy an electric car. If we want to see a total destruction of our nation, just keep electing these radical individuals.
This is the most radical plan I have ever seen, and it makes no sense whatsoever. I wonder how President Biden plans on running his Corvette with no gas. Good luck with your electric Air Force One plane. These are very sad times.
James Thomas, Madison