Too many ignore or downplay President Joe Biden’s accomplishments.

He has restored the economy. Gas is now closer to $3.50 a gallon, not $5. Eggs are $.99, not $9.

Biden has restored jobs, gaining 12.7 million during his term with some of the the lowest rates of unemployment in over half a century, especially helping Black workers. Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan provided direct payment of $1,400 to individuals, extended employment benefits, child tax credits, assistance for rent, mortgages, utilities and small businesses and aided state, local and tribal governments.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act provided $1 trillion for roads and bridges, infrastructure, passenger and freight rail, broadband, drinking water, western water storage, public transit and airports.

The CHIPS and Science Act provides $280 billion to strengthen America's technology and helped provide computer chips to keep car prices low.

These accomplishments show that President Biden is doing an exceedingly good job, especially since he is always opposed by Republicans.

Allegra Zick, Sauk City