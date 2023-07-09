Ahead of 2024, Democratic Party insiders such as Wisconsin Democratic Party chair Ben Wikler should take stock of what Democrats have delivered under President Joe Biden’s leadership, particularly for young voters and workers.

We have seen the approval of more fossil fuel projects such as the Willow oil project in Alaska and the Mountain Valley Pipeline in Virginia and West Virginia -- despite more visible climate havoc such as the suffocating smoke that blanketed our state.

Biden has abandoned any student loan relief after the increasingly corrupt U.S. Supreme Court struck it down.

Biden has continued many of the same cruel border policies of former President Donald Trump by shutting out asylum seekers.

We have thrown billions of dollars and weapons at Ukraine instead of promoting a diplomatic peace deal.

As part of the debt ceiling agreement, Biden let Republicans get their way on tying Medicaid to work requirements -- even though this does little if anything to increase employment or help retain health coverage.

Biden has also sided with modern railway barons and blocked a worker strike for some meager sick pay.

The administration has turned a blind eye to Israel’s Zionist government expanding illegal settlements and brutalizing the Palestinian people.

If Biden is sentient enough to run, he’ll be courting progressive voters with these accomplishments.

Fortunately, Cornel West and the Green Party should be on the ballot.

Richard McGowan, Madison