Joe Biden has been a lousy leader -- David J. Rizzo

Be it resolved, President Joe Biden is unconsciously incompetent.

His recent four-hour sanitized tour of our southern border doesn't alter the reality that a flood of illegal immigrants is pouring across it like water overtopping a failed levee.

Violent crime is enveloping our cities like a calamitous scourge as repeat offenders prey on law-abiding citizens. Inflation unceasingly tears at the very fabric of our being, causing middle-class families to simply exist instead of enjoying life.

Our president is blissfully ignorant of the impact these issues have on Americans. He’s well past the point of ascending the hierarchy of competence. On rare occasions, after spoon-feeding him information on a variety of topics, his handlers trot him out to dutifully recite from pre-prepared notes, and then he proceeds to regale us with fanciful stories of his past exploits like a modern day Don Quixote.

Yet instead of probing with pertinent questions or challenging his veracity as he offers an exaggerated version of facts, the mainstream media acts the fool, remaining silent as the sad tableau plays out before us.

Our country deserves a leader at the peak, not the base of the pyramid.

David J. Rizzo, Fitchburg

The Mendota Marsh collection