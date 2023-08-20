President Joe Biden, using his angry old man voice, recently asked, “Name me a single objective the United States ever set out to accomplish that we’ve failed on.”

I’ll do better than that, Mr. President. I’ll name four.

Securing our southern border: The influx of illegal aliens continues unabated. Biden's secretary of Homeland Security continues to say the border is secure, and his press secretary parrots those same words. But the facts don’t support their claims.

Making our neighborhoods safe: Violent crime surged, especially in large cities. Criminals act with impunity, and victims are left to fend for themselves.

Educating our children: Reading and math scores have dropped as educators spend their time making sure students are identified by their preferred pronouns and gender choice.

Reducing inflation: Despite passing a cleverly named “Inflation Reduction Act,” the rate of inflation is still higher than when Biden took office, and prices for goods are up for lots of products.

Americans are a patient and forgiving people, but they don’t like being lied to. President Biden is a failure. He should step aside so others can save our great country.

David J. Rizzo, Fitchburg