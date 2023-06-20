As an 84-year-old lifelong Democrat, I feel It is time we elect a younger person to the presidency.

Listed below are the current Democratic governors under 70: Katie Hobbs, Gavin Newsom, Jared Polis, Ned Lamont, John Carney, Josh Green, J.B. Pritzker, Andy Beshear, John Bel Edwards, Wes Moore, Maura Healey, Tim Walz, Phil Murphy, Michelle Lujan Grisham, Kathy Hochul, Roy Cooper and Tina Kotek.

My belief is that the skills required of an executive differ from those required of a legislator. Such things as strategic forecasting, information processing, cultural awareness, change management and team building are all required of successful executives. Getting into the finer details of the issues is a large requirement for legislators.

This short list of state executives provides us with some some talented people. It seems a sad commentary that the only two viable candidates in the race are elderly and showing signs of early cognitive decline.

Pat Hall, Madison