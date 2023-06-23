Biden isn’t our worst president

I read with amusement the letter to the editor in Tuesday’s State Journal stating that Joe Biden is the worst president ever. The letter claimed we’d never seen anything like it in American history?

Really? Worse than his predecessor?

Donald Trump was the only president to be impeached twice. He’s the only former president to be federally indicted twice with the likelihood of more coming. He’s the only former president found liable for sexual abuse and defamation in a civil case. He’s arguably the biggest grifter in a family of grifters.

This is a former president whose greatest accomplishment, reiterated by his Republican colleagues ad nauseam (because there isn’t much else), is a 2017 tax cut that may have temporarily spiked the economy but also fueled record deficits.

Yeah, I don’t think Biden is the worst president ever. But I don’t have to look too far back in history to find him.

Kirk Krueger, New Glarus