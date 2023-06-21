Joe Biden will go down in history as the worst president ever because of unnecessary spending, the economy, inflation, the border crisis, the Afghanistan withdrawal debacle, the war in Ukraine and a potential war with China -- not to mention his Justice Department's decision to indict the former president, which has never happened in America's history.

When will the push to "get Donald Trump” end? Members of Congress are suggesting that Biden sold out America as vice president and compromised national security while members of his family got rich as a result. We've never seen anything like this in the history of America.

Are you OK with that? I'm not.

David Stalowski, Verona