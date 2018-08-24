Some athletes or jocks, as they like to be called, irk me.
I was born in 1934, grew up during World War II, and after high school served three years in the Marine Corps, one of them in Korea. When in high school, my barber was a neighbor (a real man) who survived the Bataan Death March. You may not know what that was.
I have a strong belief that one should stand at attention and salute or place your hand over your heart at the raising of Old Glory or when she passes in a parade. It's called flag etiquette. If you want to protest something be my guest, but do not disrespect my flag. Doing so negates everything you are trying to do.
You can't begin to imagine how many vets and old duffers feel the way I do. So take some advice and find another way to make your point.
Terrance Stewart, Madison