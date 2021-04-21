Job for Foxconn exec looks suspicious -- John Fons

UW-Madison has hired a former Foxconn executive to lead the university's Office of Business Engagement, whatever that may mean.

What "business engagement" means thus far is Foxconn has paid $700,000, less than 1% of the $100 million it promised to pay UW-Madison two years ago in a five-year contract. Unless the new leader of business engagement works for free, UW and the state won't come out ahead.

Look down at riots in the streets and gun violence to find America in crisis. Then look up at the ivy-covered walls and penthouse boardrooms and wonder why.

John Fons, Madison