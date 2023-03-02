Cynthia Tucker's column on Tuesday, "Carter had what we treasure, but only in theory," featured a perfect observation by Rosalynn Carter on the election of Ronald Reagan as president: “I think the president makes us comfortable with our prejudices.”

Cynthia Tucker: Rosalynn Carter saw it coming In an interview shortly after President Jimmy Carter lost his bid for reelection, his wife, …

As Tucker writes, in many ways Jimmy Carter demonstrated what a president of the United States should be: “healing old wounds of racial grievance," spurning unwarranted and self-defeating military campaigns, respecting human rights and humbly modeling true Christian faith.

Bemused by Reagan's charm, geniality, charisma and pretended Christianity, supporters of Reagan in contrast emasculated the meaning of the Christian faith. Sadly, that total distortion of it is still with us today. “By their fruits you shall know them,” Jesus said. Carter demonstrated that in his service after being president.

Thank you for a perfect summary of the contrast between Carter and Reagan.

Rev. Roger Brooks, Madison

