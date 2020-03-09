Jim Graves: Make the Kohl Center a tougher venue for visitors by ringing court with students

This is an old story, but one that deserves retelling. Thanks to excellent coaches, quality student athletes and a state-of-the-art arena, Wisconsin has put itself in the national basketball spotlight.
But one glaring omission is a lack of court-side seating energy. The student court-side support during games at Maryland and at Michigan State is what college basketball is all about. Players feed off fan participation.
Anyone doubting it hasn't played competitive sports.
NBA superstar LeBron James, addressing the possibility of playing in empty stadiums due to the coronavirus concerns, said he has no interest -- fan excitement is the reason he plays.
UW-Madison needs to ring the arena floor with students, making the Kohl Center a tough place for visitors to play. It's tough now. The coaches and players deserve for it to be made tougher.
Jim Graves, Albany