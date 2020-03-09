Jim Graves: Make the Kohl Center a tougher venue for visitors by ringing court with students
0 comments
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Jim Graves: Make the Kohl Center a tougher venue for visitors by ringing court with students

  • 0
Kohl Center students

This is an old story, but one that deserves retelling. Thanks to excellent coaches, quality student athletes and a state-of-the-art arena, Wisconsin has put itself in the national basketball spotlight.

But one glaring omission is a lack of court-side seating energy. The student court-side support during games at Maryland and at Michigan State is what college basketball is all about. Players feed off fan participation.

Anyone doubting it hasn't played competitive sports.

NBA superstar LeBron James, addressing the possibility of playing in empty stadiums due to the coronavirus concerns, said he has no interest -- fan excitement is the reason he plays.

UW-Madison needs to ring the arena floor with students, making the Kohl Center a tough place for visitors to play. It's tough now. The coaches and players deserve for it to be made tougher.

Jim Graves, Albany

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics