LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Jews must stand up to Russian attacks -- Michele Waldinger

Some 81 years ago, as bombs pummeled Kyiv, Ukraine, my mother’s family desperately squeezed onto a train leaving for the unknown as a madman claimed the countries of Europe in a quest to “purify” them.

Now, in a grotesque twist of fate, a madman again is invading a peaceful neighboring country, bombing the Holocaust monument at Babi Yar along the way in his quest to “denazify” the sovereign, democratic country that emerged from the ashes that Hitler left of my mother’s hometown.

The Jewish president of Ukraine calls on me, as a Jew, to shout from the rooftops that “never again” means standing up against Russian slaughter of civilians and attempted erasure of Ukraine as a country.

We all must battle Russian propaganda, lobby our leaders to provide vital help to Ukraine in its heroic battle for survival, and prevent another deadly march through Europe.

Michele Waldinger, Madison

